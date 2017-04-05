WATCH: Allen Iverson spoofs his own practice rant in new Braves video

Allen Iverson is of course an NBA legend, and he’s also a longtime fan of the Atlanta Braves. That’s why the Braves recently called upon Iverson to spoof his most famous press conference -- the one in which he’s aghast at persistent questions about practice -- in the service of talking about ... parking.

The Braves, with a major assist from taxpayers , have moved into brand new suburban digs, name of SunTrust Park . Anyhow, because we’re talking about suburban Atlanta, where brisk commutes go to suffer and die, parking is of course a source of consternation for potential game-goers. As you see in the video above, The Answer is here to ... not really answer many of those parking questions. You can park there, though. You can also watch the video above again, except this time on a different page . What a world.

By way of reminder, here’s the original inspiration ...

Practice? People, practice your questions before bothering Allen Iverson with them.