WATCH: Andrelton Simmons pulls a Javier Baez with leaping behind-the-back tag

There are so many great shortstops in baseball today that it can be easy to forget about Andrelton Simmons. The Angels shortstop remains the game’s pre-eminent defensive player at the position.

On Saturday, Simmons make a spectacular tag while coming over to cover third base. He had to jump for a throw from first baseman Jefry Marte, yet he was still able to reach down behind his back and tag the speedy Jean Segura. Segura was initially called safe, though the call was overturned via replay.

Here’s the video of the Simmons tag, which is positively Javier Baez-esque:

Goodness, that’s incredible. The raw athleticism to make the leap to catch that ball was impressive enough, but to able to reach down and apply the tag behind the back? Well, that’s why Simmons is the best gloveman at shortstop in baseball.