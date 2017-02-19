WATCH: Andrew Benintendi calls his shot off Red Sox teammate Brian Johnson

Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi has quite a bit of hype surrounding him as he heads into his first full season in the majors and with good reason. He’s supremely talented. We got another example of this Sunday in spring training. Benintendi was set for a live batting practice session with left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson. It was lefty on lefty, but no matter. Benintendi told Johnson he was taking him deep. 

Via masslive.com

Andrew Benintendi and Brian Johnson went out to lunch together Friday and Benintendi delivered a simple message: I’m going to face you. I’m taking you deep.

“Oh, yeah, he told me he was going to,” Johnson told MassLive.com here at the JetBlue Park complex Sunday. 

It only took one pitch: 

Andrew Benintendi takes Brian Johnson deep in live BP at Red Sox camp, Feb. 19, 2017 by MassLive on YouTube

“Batting practice home run” doesn’t exactly scream impressive, but this is different. Johnson is full-go on the mound, not a coach throwing from in front of the mound. He would obviously be trying because it’s spring training and he was in Triple-A last year with one game of MLB experience in his career. Add on the fact that Benintendi told him he was taking him deep and surely Johnson was ready to bring his best. 

Still, one pitch and it’s gone. Good stuff, kid. 

Benintendi, 22, was the Red Sox’s first-round pick in 2015 out of Arkansas and only needed just over a year in the minors. In 34 MLB games last year, he hit .295/.359/.476 (117 OPS+) with 11 doubles, a triple, two homers, 14 RBI, 16 runs and a stolen base. His rookie status is still intact, so he’d be a nice AL Rookie of the Year prediction this time around. 

