WATCH: Andrew Benintendi calls his shot off Red Sox teammate Brian Johnson
The Red Sox youngster said he was going deep and he did on the first pitch
Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi has quite a bit of hype surrounding him as he heads into his first full season in the majors and with good reason. He’s supremely talented. We got another example of this Sunday in spring training. Benintendi was set for a live batting practice session with left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson. It was lefty on lefty, but no matter. Benintendi told Johnson he was taking him deep.
Andrew Benintendi and Brian Johnson went out to lunch together Friday and Benintendi delivered a simple message: I’m going to face you. I’m taking you deep.
“Oh, yeah, he told me he was going to,” Johnson told MassLive.com here at the JetBlue Park complex Sunday.
It only took one pitch:
“Batting practice home run” doesn’t exactly scream impressive, but this is different. Johnson is full-go on the mound, not a coach throwing from in front of the mound. He would obviously be trying because it’s spring training and he was in Triple-A last year with one game of MLB experience in his career. Add on the fact that Benintendi told him he was taking him deep and surely Johnson was ready to bring his best.
Still, one pitch and it’s gone. Good stuff, kid.
Benintendi, 22, was the Red Sox’s first-round pick in 2015 out of Arkansas and only needed just over a year in the minors. In 34 MLB games last year, he hit .295/.359/.476 (117 OPS+) with 11 doubles, a triple, two homers, 14 RBI, 16 runs and a stolen base. His rookie status is still intact, so he’d be a nice AL Rookie of the Year prediction this time around.
Our Latest Stories
-
Royals talking extension with Hosmer
Hosmer is one of many Royals nearing free agency
-
Yankees reportedly sign Niese
Niese isn't that far removed from being useful
-
LSU salutes Army, Air Force teams
Your feel-good moment of the college baseball weekend
-
Clark calls Yankees "unprofessional"
The Union head weighed in on the ongoing drama between the Yankees and one of their star r...
-
Burning questions for every NL team
Jason Heyward's new swing, the health of the Mets' rotation and more question marks for NL...
-
Longo hasn't gotten over Forsythe trade
Tampa Bay's franchise player remains bummed
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre