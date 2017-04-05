WATCH: Angels give Maybin a birthday shower of beer, baby powder and something blue

Angels left fielder Cameron Maybin had a solid Tuesday. He notched his first two hits as a member of the Halos, he took part in a thrilling comeback win over the Athletics (LAA 7, OAK 6) and he celebrated his 30th birthday.

Speaking of celebrating Maybin’s 30th birthday, here’s how the occasion was commemorated in the Angels’ clubhouse after that thrilling win. Maybin is one you see caked miserably in a bouillabaisse of fluids, talcum and regret ...

I think it's safe to say there won't be any shaving cream or powder in the locker room today 😂.... Thanks for all the birthday wishes! This is 30. A post shared by Cameron Maybin (@cameronmaybin) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

All right. We’ve got baby powder and we’ve got wholesome, nutritious alcohol. But wait: That’s not all. Let’s address the elephant in the room while also acknowledging that the elephant needs to go potty ...

The obvious question is posed in photographic format, and I leave to you, gentle reader, to answer it for yourself. As for this scribe, I’ll go with the less hazardous assumption and say it’s antifreeze in a Super Soaker. That, after all, is how a freemason is promoted to Aqua Velva Man.

In any event, happy birthday, Cameron Maybin. Next time, keep your powder dry.