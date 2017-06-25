WATCH: A's speedster Adam Rosales sets the record for fastest home run trot -- again
Adam Rosales never wastes time with his home run trots, though he really outdid himself Sunday
The Athletics completed a sweep of the White Sox (OAK 5, CWS 3) on Sunday, and some weird-but-true history was made.
A's infielder/home run trotter extraordinaire Adam Rosales cranked his fourth long ball of the season, and he flew around the bases. I mean flew. Check it out:
Rosales always runs around the bases at full speed on a home run, but never before did he make the journey as quickly as he did Sunday. He set a new Statcast record for the fastest home run trot on an outside-the-park home run.
Hey, obscure history is still history!
