WATCH: A's speedster Adam Rosales sets the record for fastest home run trot -- again

The Athletics completed a sweep of the White Sox (OAK 5, CWS 3) on Sunday, and some weird-but-true history was made.

A's infielder/home run trotter extraordinaire Adam Rosales cranked his fourth long ball of the season, and he flew around the bases. I mean flew. Check it out:

Rosales always runs around the bases at full speed on a home run, but never before did he make the journey as quickly as he did Sunday. He set a new Statcast record for the fastest home run trot on an outside-the-park home run.

Statcast says that home run sprint was Rosales' fastest yet, 15.88. How is this guy getting faster every year? — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) June 25, 2017

Hey, obscure history is still history!