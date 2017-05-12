WATCH: Astros beat Yankees thanks to Jake Marisnick's game-saving throw

Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, the teams with the two best winning percentages in baseball met for the first game of a four-game series. The Yankees went into the game with a .677 winning percentage. The Astros were right behind them at .676.

Carlos Correa gave the Astros a quick lead with a first-inning two-run home run, and Dallas Keuchel carved the Yankees up for six innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. The Yankees were down 3-1 in the ninth inning, but they had runners at second and third with two outs and Gary Sanchez at the plate. Pretty good situation, eh?

Sanchez came through with the big hit the Yankees were missing all night. They'd been hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position when Sanchez pulled a single through the left side of the infield. With Jacoby Ellsbury running from second, that should be enough to tie the game, right? Wrong.

Enter Jake Marisnick:

A walk-off outfield assist! It was going to take a perfect throw to get the speedy Ellsbury, and that's what Marisnick delivered. The throw reached catcher Brian McCann on the fly and it was on-line enough for him to reach out and apply the tag. Pretty much a perfect throw.

The Yankees got the big hit with the tying run in scoring position, but Marisnick came through with a clutch throw. His team now owns baseball's winning percentage at .686. The Yankees dropped down to .667.