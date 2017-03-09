WATCH: Astros invite young fan into the bullpen to throw warm-up pitches
The Astros made a kid's day
Remember earlier, when we wrote that spring training offers a lot of sights unseen during the regular season? You didn’t have to look far to find another example.
On Thursday, Houston Astros bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte was playing catch with a youngster stationed around the Houston bullpen when he decided to take things a step further. What did Bracamonte do? He invited the kid into the bullpen, where he proceeded to warm the kid up. Here’s video (hat tip Michael Clair):
It goes without saying this scene played out before the Astros took on the St. Louis Cardinals. But still, that kid is going to have a story to tell for the rest of his lifetime, all because of the kindness of a friendly bullpen catcher. Kudos to Bracamonte.
