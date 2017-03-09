WATCH: Astros invite young fan into the bullpen to throw warm-up pitches

The Astros made a kid's day

Remember earlier, when we wrote that spring training offers a lot of sights unseen during the regular season? You didn’t have to look far to find another example.

On Thursday, Houston Astros bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte was playing catch with a youngster stationed around the Houston bullpen when he decided to take things a step further. What did Bracamonte do? He invited the kid into the bullpen, where he proceeded to warm the kid up. Here’s video (hat tip Michael Clair):

It goes without saying this scene played out before the Astros took on the St. Louis Cardinals. But still, that kid is going to have a story to tell for the rest of his lifetime, all because of the kindness of a friendly bullpen catcher. Kudos to Bracamonte.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories