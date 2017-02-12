WATCH: Barry Bonds crashes Giants fan fest to sign autographs
The all-timer rode in on his bike
Most teams hold their fan events in January, but the Giants actually held theirs Saturday at AT&T Park. MLB's all-time home run king, Barry Bonds, wasn't scheduled to attend, but he showed up on his bicycle to sign autographs nonetheless:
Just a little SF Giants fan fest signing before my bike ride. pic.twitter.com/2WaCiJUlMh— Barry L Bonds (@BarryBonds) February 11, 2017
Bonds won five MVPs with the Giants and seven in all. Just for fun, let's run down his career numbers: .298/.444/.607, 182 OPS+, 2,935 hits, 601 doubles, 762 home runs, 1,996 RBI, 2,227 runs, 514 stolen bases and 2,558 walks. He played 15 of his 22 seasons with the Giants and is second in career WAR for the club after Willie Mays.
Hat-tip: Big League Stew
