WATCH: Bartolo Colon gets big ovation at Citi Field during first start with Braves

Over the last three season, Bartolo Colon was a veteran rock in the rotation for a Mets team is loaded with young pitching. In addition to quality innings, he also provided some leadership and, let’s admit, some comic relief, too. His at-bats were a hoot.

Colon, now 43, signed with the Braves over the winter, and, as luck would have it, the Braves are playing their first series of the season at Citi Field. During pregame introductions on Opening Day, the Mets’ faithful gave Colon a huge hand:

Mets fans gave Colon a bigger ovation than R.A. Dickey, and Dickey won a Cy Young while with New York. They love Colon.

Colon made his first start with the Braves on Wednesday night, and the right-hander again received a big ovation prior to his first at-bat. Here’s the video:

Here’s some of the love the fans showed Colon from the stands:

As good as their rotation can be, the Mets have some injury concerns . Could a reunion with Colon be possible come trade deadline time? Intrigue!