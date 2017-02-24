WATCH: Baseball is back, but now it's gone again because Aaron Judge destroyed it

Friday afternoon, real live baseball returned as the Grapefruit League and Cactus League seasons opened. No, these games don’t mean anything, but spring training games are fun in their own way, especially if you like to watch prospects.

Thankfully, we didn’t have to wait long to see our first monster home run of the spring. Yankees right field hopeful Aaron Judge absolutely annihilated a poorly located fastball by Phillies lefty Elniery Garcia on Friday. The ball hit the top of the scoreboard.

Here’s the video:

Goodness. Close your eyes and listen to that home run. It sounded like it was shot out of a cannon. Judge is a massive human -- he’s listed at 6-foot-7 and 275 lbs. -- and he has enormous power. It was on full display right there.

There is no Statcast at the various spring training parks in Florida, so we don’t have an exact distance on Judge’s blast. People smarter than I have estimated it at 449 feet though:

Aaron Judge's 5th-inning HR was calculated at 449'



Judge hit the longest HR by @Yankees player last season (457' on 4th pitch seen in MLB) https://t.co/jXysjfEp5e — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 24, 2017

Judge, who MLB.com recently ranked as the 45th-best prospect in baseball, is the odds-on favorite to open the regular season as New York’s right fielder. He’s working to cut down on his strikeouts -- he struck out 42 times in 95 plate appearances after being called up last year -- which should scare pitchers, because when he makes contact, the ball tends to go a long way.