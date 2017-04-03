WATCH: Baseball is back, which means Machado is making insane plays again

Major League Baseball’s new regular season continued to kick off on Monday, with the 24 teams who did not play on Sunday scheduled for action. One of those teams was the Baltimore Orioles. You know what that means -- the return of Manny Machado at third base.

For those unfamiliar with Machado or the sport, he’s one of the best players in the league. Machado is a particularly skilled defender -- one who could play shortstop if the Orioles so desired. For now, however, Machado is a third baseman -- arguably the best one. He’s mastered making throws from tough angles and locations, including from foul ground.

Anyway, here’s the play that inspired this piece -- a diving stop on a Devon Travis grounder that saw Machado throw out Travis from his knees:

Here’s a better look at how Machado was positioned when he threw the ball:

lol Machado just threw a guy out at first from here pic.twitter.com/STqLvtZDTv — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 3, 2017

That is, by no means, normal or routine. Unfortunately, Machado paid the price for his freaky athleticism -- rolling his wrist on the play:

This is quite the cringe from Manny Machado after his stunner of a play in the 10th. Rolled over his wrist. #Orioles pic.twitter.com/pN8uqXJHAx — Jon Meoli (@JonMeoli) April 3, 2017

Hopefully Machado is fine. If so, do yourself a favor and catch more Orioles games this season. Machado will make it worth your time.