WATCH: Brewers' Orlando Arcia survives rundown, scores from first on infield single

On Monday, the Brewers slow-roasted the Orioles by a score of 8-1 (box score), and along the way Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia could not stop because he would not stop. What are we talking about? We're talking about what follows, which is action-news footage of Mr. Arcia's 80-grade evasive tactics ...

Orlando Arcia with shades of Benny the Jet. pic.twitter.com/JaRfcIUmM4 — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2017

Upshot: Arcia scored from first on an infield single by the pitcher. Basically, he hustled from first to third, slid past the bag at third, proceeded toward home, wound up in a pickle, and used all available baserunner-ly wiles to score a run. Some will reference Benny the Jet from "The Sandlot," who pulled off similar wing-footed sorcery. That, though, was fiction. Orlando Arcia is as real as a Buick filled with eagles.

So what came first, Orlando Arcia's unwillingness to stop or his inability to stop? Yes, is the answer.