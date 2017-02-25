WATCH: Brewers prospects Brett Phillips and Josh Hader spoof 'Wayne's World'

Twenty-five years ago, the cult classic Wayne’s World hit movie theaters. Can you believe it’s already been 25 years? Where does the time go?

Earlier this week Brewers prospects Brett Phillips, an outfielder, and Josh Hader, a lefty, spoofed the movie by filming their own skit on the couch. Neither player was born when the movie was released, by the way.

Check out the most excellent video:

Brewers prospect Brett Phillips has a laugh you have to see to believe , it’s a good day. Also, shout out to Hader for not having to wear a wig. Party on dudes.