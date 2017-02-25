WATCH: Brewers prospects Brett Phillips and Josh Hader spoof 'Wayne's World'

Party on Brett. Party on Josh

Twenty-five years ago, the cult classic Wayne’s World hit movie theaters. Can you believe it’s already been 25 years? Where does the time go?

Earlier this week Brewers prospects Brett Phillips, an outfielder, and Josh Hader, a lefty, spoofed the movie by filming their own skit on the couch. Neither player was born when the movie was released, by the way.

Check out the most excellent video:

Brewers prospect Brett Phillips has a laugh you have to see to believe , it’s a good day. Also, shout out to Hader for not having to wear a wig. Party on dudes.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories