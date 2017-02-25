WATCH: Brewers prospects Brett Phillips and Josh Hader spoof 'Wayne's World'
Party on Brett. Party on Josh
Twenty-five years ago, the cult classic Wayne’s World hit movie theaters. Can you believe it’s already been 25 years? Where does the time go?
Earlier this week Brewers prospects Brett Phillips, an outfielder, and Josh Hader, a lefty, spoofed the movie by filming their own skit on the couch. Neither player was born when the movie was released, by the way.
Check out the most excellent video:
Brewers prospect Brett Phillips has a laugh you have to see to believe , it’s a good day. Also, shout out to Hader for not having to wear a wig. Party on dudes.
Our Latest Stories
-
Ventura honored before first spring game
Ventura was tragically killed in a car crash last month
-
Cubs get special 2016 World Series mitts
The commemorative gloves come courtesy of Wilson
-
LSU lefty nearly has back-to-back no-nos
Poche threw LSU's first individual no-hitter since 1979 last weekend
-
Duda hurt, Bruce working at first base
Jay Bruce is going to start taking ground balls at first base
-
Harper bombs homer on first spring pitch
Agent Scott Boras confirmed this offseason Harper played through 'an issue' last year
-
Bourn breaks finger catching a football
Bourn may still be ready in time for Opening Day
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre