WATCH: Browns' first-round NFL Draft picks throw out first pitch before Indians game

The NFL Draft is a trending topic right now. Did you know that? It's true. Speaking of the NFL Draft, the Browns of Cleveland, partly as a function of their being bad at football, were featured prominently in this year's hootenanny. Specifically, the Browns -- who, as mentioned, are bad at their chosen craft -- after a variety of trades had three picks in the first round. Here are those three Cleveland first-rounders, via our handy Draft Tracker ...

No. 1 -- Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

No. 25 -- Jabrill Peppers, SS, Michigan

No. 29 -- David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.)

So why are we, an electronic space devoted to This, Our Baseball, going on about the top draft picks of the Cleveland Browns, who are bad at football? We're doing so because the troika above threw out ceremonial first pitches before Friday night's Mariners-Indians game in Cleveland (SEA-CLE GameTracker). Is there color-television footage of this sports-fusion moment? Yes, people, there is ...

We'll give it to Peppers -- who has already had to take some good-natured ribbing from another Cleveland sports hero, LeBron James. We'll be charitable and call those overhand curves and also say that Peppers gets the called strike. It certainly wasn't the best breaking ball in the house Friday night -- not with Carlos Carrasco going for the hosts -- but it's acceptable by the standards of those who don't play baseball.

Yay Browns.