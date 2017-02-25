WATCH: Bryce Harper begins spring by crushing a homer on first pitch he sees

For most 23-year-old players, having the season Bryce Harper did in 2016 would be considered a rousing success. He hit .243/.373/.441 (116 OPS+) with 24 homers and 108 walks. Really good! But after being the unanimous NL MVP in 2015, that season was considered a disappointment for Harper.

There were indications Harper, now 24, played through some sort of physical problem last season, reportedly a nagging shoulder injury. Agent Scott Boras confirmed his top client played through “ an issue ” last summer.

Given who he is and his importance to the Nationals, all eyes will be on Harper this spring . And in his Grapefruit League debut Saturday, Harper launched a monster home run on the very first pitch he saw.

Here’s the video:

A classic no-doubt Harper bomb. Against a lefty too. Harper ripped a line-drive single to the opposite field in his second at-bat of the game as well. Pretty nice start to the spring for that young man.

Of course, it’s only February 25, and spring training stats don’t mean much of anything. Still, it must have felt good for Harper to come out and crush a long home run in his very first spring game after what he went through last year. I’m sure the Nationals and their fans were happy to see it too.