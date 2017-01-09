WATCH: Bryce Harper proves he can still deadlift 500-plus pounds
The Nationals' outfielder would like to remind you that there's no offseason
Nationals outfielder/2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper is of course a lavishly gifted baseball player. Of course, talent alone isn't enough to survive and thrive at the highest level these days. Doing so also requires a commitment to conditioning, and Mr. Harper has a rather famous abundance of all of that.
Need evidence of this stirring claim? Please feast thine eyes upon the action-news footage below, which is of Mr. Harper's deadlifting 500 pounds via trap bar ...
Excelsior! Sure, he cops to rounding the spine a bit, and the judges will disallow the second and third reps on account of his bouncing the weights at the bottom of the movement. Still, though, the important takeaway is that Bryce Harper hoisted 500 pounds, which is thing that he also did last offseason. If you wish, think of that as one pound for every million dollars in his forthcoming Yankees contract.
