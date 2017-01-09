WATCH: Bryce Harper proves he can still deadlift 500-plus pounds

The Nationals' outfielder would like to remind you that there's no offseason

Nationals outfielder/2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper is of course a lavishly gifted baseball player. Of course, talent alone isn't enough to survive and thrive at the highest level these days. Doing so also requires a commitment to conditioning, and Mr. Harper has a rather famous abundance of all of that.

Need evidence of this stirring claim? Please feast thine eyes upon the action-news footage below, which is of Mr. Harper's deadlifting 500 pounds via trap bar ...

Back is rounded a bit, but at #505 I'll take it! 🏋🏼#noOFFseason VC: mark philippi

A video posted by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on

Excelsior! Sure, he cops to rounding the spine a bit, and the judges will disallow the second and third reps on account of his bouncing the weights at the bottom of the movement. Still, though, the important takeaway is that Bryce Harper hoisted 500 pounds, which is thing that he also did last offseason. If you wish, think of that as one pound for every million dollars in his forthcoming Yankees contract.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories