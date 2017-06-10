WATCH: Bryce Harper unleashes cannon arm to keep game tied in ninth inning
Harper has a strong arm in addition to a great bat
Ninety-nine percent of the time, we're talking offense when we're talking about Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper. That wasn't the case on Saturday. Sure, Harper hit a double. But his more notable contribution came on defense.
To set the scene: Koda Glover had just blown the Nationals' 3-1 lead over the Texas Rangers, and had allowed runners to reach second and third base with nobody out. That's when Robinson Chirinos hit a liner to right field that seemed primed to score Pete Kozma from third and give the Rangers the lead. Harper, though, wasn't having it:
Release the CANNON, @Bharper3407. pic.twitter.com/ovOcOG4XU6— MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2017
Beautiful, right? As it turns out, Harper's throw clocked in at 98 mph:
Harper is going to get a massive contract after next season, and his bat will be the primary reason why. But the dude can throw. Dude can definitely throw.