WATCH: Bryce Harper unleashes cannon arm to keep game tied in ninth inning

Harper has a strong arm in addition to a great bat

Ninety-nine percent of the time, we're talking offense when we're talking about Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper. That wasn't the case on Saturday. Sure, Harper hit a double. But his more notable contribution came on defense. 

To set the scene: Koda Glover had just blown the Nationals' 3-1 lead over the Texas Rangers, and had allowed runners to reach second and third base with nobody out. That's when Robinson Chirinos hit a liner to right field that seemed primed to score Pete Kozma from third and give the Rangers the lead. Harper, though, wasn't having it:

Beautiful, right? As it turns out, Harper's throw clocked in at 98 mph:

Harper is going to get a massive contract after next season, and his bat will be the primary reason why. But the dude can throw. Dude can definitely throw. 

