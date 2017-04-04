WATCH: Cancer-free Rangers coach sings national anthem on Opening Day
And, yes, Tony Beasley nailed it
Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley was diagnosed with rectal cancer just before spring training of 2016, and he wound up missing the entire 2016 season while undergoing aggressive treatment. Thankfully, Beasley is now cancer-free, and he got the Rangers off to an emotional start on Opening Day by performing the national anthem prior to their game against the Indians (CLE 8, TEX 5).
As you’re about to see, Beasley turned in a perfect rendition ...
Wow. What a voice and what a moment. Here’s hoping Tony Beasley is singing the national anthem on Opening Day for many, many years to come.
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre