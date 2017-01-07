WATCH: Cards pitcher Adam Wainwright belts out Taylor Swift in the shower
Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate
In his 11 seasons as a big leaguer, Cardinals righty Adam Wainwright has accomplished an awful lot. He's won two World Series rings, been to three All-Star Games, and finished in the top three of the Cy Young voting four times. Heck of a resume.
When you've done all that, you can shameless sing Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" in the shower, which is exactly what Wainwright did recently. To the action footage (yes, it's SFW):
Yep, @UncleCharlie50 is getting ready for his #BLISingOff on 1-16! Will you be there? https://t.co/PooZzVmcyipic.twitter.com/C3FsqklDZO— Big League Impact (@BigLeagueImpact) January 6, 2017
Real talk: 1989 is the best pop album of all-time.
(h/t Cut4)
