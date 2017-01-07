WATCH: Cards pitcher Adam Wainwright belts out Taylor Swift in the shower

Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate


In his 11 seasons as a big leaguer, Cardinals righty Adam Wainwright has accomplished an awful lot. He's won two World Series rings, been to three All-Star Games, and finished in the top three of the Cy Young voting four times. Heck of a resume.

When you've done all that, you can shameless sing Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" in the shower, which is exactly what Wainwright did recently. To the action footage (yes, it's SFW):

Real talk: 1989 is the best pop album of all-time.

(h/t Cut4)

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories