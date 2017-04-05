WATCH: Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty gets hit three times in one trip around the bases

On Tuesday night, the Cubs, behind a strong Jake Arrieta performance, edged the Cardinals by a score of 2-1 (box score). The game was a fairly wild one for a number of reasons , but foremost is Stephen Piscotty’s rather painful trip around the bases in the fifth inning. So what happened? This ...

Piscotty takes an Arrieta fastball off his right elbow and makes his way to first base. Piscotty, while advancing to second, gets nailed on the other elbow by catcher Willson Contreras. Finally, an errant throw home by Javier Baez strikes Piscotty on the side of the head just as he scores the Cardinals’ only run of the game.

And now for the moving pictures ...

So that’s three times, all courtesy of some pretty strong throwing arms. As you probably figured, the last one was pretty scary for a few moments ...

The good news is that Piscotty passed all of the concussion tests and has been cleared to play. He wasn’t in the original Cardinals lineup for Wednesday -- Randal Grichuk shifted over to right and Matt Adams was in left. However, the game was rained out and rescheduled for Thursday, so perhaps we’ll see Piscotty back in action by then.