WATCH: Carlos Gomez hits a 461-foot home run off Corey Kluber

We don’t often see home runs go up into the club level at Globe Life Park in Arlington and to do so against a pitcher the caliber of Indians ace Corey Kluber is a bit ridiculous. Because Carlos Gomez did this to a baseball on Monday:

That will end up being one of the longest home runs of the season. StatCast pegged the distance at 461 feet. Generally, home runs in the 470s end up being the longest home runs of the season.

Also, the Rangers announced that it was just the 20th home run ever to reach the club level at Globe Life Park, which has been around since 1994.

Gomez isn’t huge, but he generates a ton of power when he’s locked in and he has been since joining the Rangers last season.