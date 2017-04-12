WATCH: Cat climbs outfield wall at Marlins Park, makes home run sculpture new home
The Marlins announced they'd suspend using the sculpture for homers while 'Rally Cat' was on it
During the Marlins’ home opener on Tuesday night against the Braves, the following tweet might’ve been a bit weird to see for fans:
Yes, there’s a cat running amok in Marlins Park. He actually seemed pretty terrified when over by Giancarlo Stanton, but eventually climbed up the wall and hopped into the home run sculpture. Check it out:
Someone get that cat some water after that trek!
The Marlins’ Twitter account had some fun with the oddity during the night:
So the home run sculpture was turned off for the safety of the cat, though it would be wise for the cat to stay aware during all Giancarlo Stanton at-bats and probably those from Marcell Ozuna at this point (he had two homers and six RBI before the cat’s arrival). A hard-struck baseball could do some serious damage.
Finally, if the Marlins are going to score eight runs every time the cat is around, they’ve got to keep him or her, right?
