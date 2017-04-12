WATCH: Cat climbs outfield wall at Marlins Park, makes home run sculpture new home

During the Marlins’ home opener on Tuesday night against the Braves, the following tweet might’ve been a bit weird to see for fans:

Update: We have suspended use of our home run sculpture for the time being & are monitoring #RallyCat, who appears to be safe at the moment. — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

Yes, there’s a cat running amok in Marlins Park. He actually seemed pretty terrified when over by Giancarlo Stanton, but eventually climbed up the wall and hopped into the home run sculpture. Check it out:

Someone get that cat some water after that trek!

The Marlins’ Twitter account had some fun with the oddity during the night:

So... what should we name our #RallyCat? 🐱🤔 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 12, 2017

.@kbclaw34 claws his way out of the bases loaded jam in the 7th! 😉



We lead, 8-4.#LetsGoFish pic.twitter.com/cmHihhPpBZ — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 12, 2017

Our #OpeningNight attendance: 36,519 humans + one cat. 🐱 — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

So the home run sculpture was turned off for the safety of the cat, though it would be wise for the cat to stay aware during all Giancarlo Stanton at-bats and probably those from Marcell Ozuna at this point (he had two homers and six RBI before the cat’s arrival). A hard-struck baseball could do some serious damage.

Finally, if the Marlins are going to score eight runs every time the cat is around, they’ve got to keep him or her, right?