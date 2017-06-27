WATCH: Catcher shows off his reflexes with an amazing behind the back catch

Usually when you see a highlight of a catcher playing defense, it's a great throw to nab a runner stealing, or maybe holding onto the ball after a collision at the plate. Those don't happen much anymore, but historically, they're a popular catcher defense highlight.

Over the weekend Mason Katz, catcher for the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the independent American Association, turned in a new kind of catcher defense highlight: he caught a foul tip. Normally that's a routine play. There's nothing routine about how Katz did it, however. He caught the foul tip behind his back.

That's was quite the heads up play. The batter foul tipped the ball, it deflected off Katz's glove, and he still had the presence of mind to reach around his back to catch the ball. Love it.

The batter, Tim Colwell of the St. Paul Saints, could do nothing but stand in the batter's box in disbelief. I'd do the same.

(h/t Big League Stew)