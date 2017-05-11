WATCH: Christian Vazquez of the Red Sox went to great lengths to foul a ball off

In the seventh inning of Thursday's Red Sox-Brewers match (BOS 4, MIL 1), Boston skipper John Farrell dialed up a hit-and-run with Josh Rutledge on first and a 1-1 count on catcher Christian Vazquez at the plate.

In hit-and-run terms, the pitch from Jimmy Nelson can be characterized as "both hell and high water" ...

Yep, pitch No. 3 is low and outside in the extreme. Still and yet, Mr. Vazquez, tasked with putting the bat on the ball come both of those -- i.e., hell, also high water -- did what needed to be done. Please bear unworthy witness to the Foul Ball of the Day ...

Protect the plate, by any means necessary. pic.twitter.com/jpVqgi0Qsj — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2017

Excelsior! What do you do when you have to protect the runner on a pitch that's not cooperating? You throw your bat at it.

Throw your bat at any of life's problems, really. That's the lesson here.