WATCH: College baseball fan makes great leaping catch to grab home run ball
The fan gets an A for effort
Opening Day may still be six weeks away, but meaningful baseball has started in the college ranks. The NCAA Division I regular season opening this past weekend.
Wichita State started their season with a three-game sweep of Utah State at home this weekend. In the series finale Sunday, sophomore outfielder Greyson Jenista smacked an opposite field home run to left-center. Check out the leaping catch by the fan:
All out effort. #SCtop10pic.twitter.com/CmjgSkSBOP— Go Shockers (@GoShockers) February 19, 2017
What an effort! There was no else around -- the guy sitting next to him didn’t seem very interested in the home run ball -- so that fan could have easily let the ball sail over his head, then walked over to pick it up. The ball was his no matter what. Instead, he went all out for the leaping catch. That’s dedication.
Our Latest Stories
-
Rick Ankiel says he drank to battle yips
Ankiel melted down in the 2000 NLDS, then started drinking vodka before starts to calm his...
-
MLB, MLBPA may change batting practice
They want to make the home team take batting practice second so more fans can watch
-
NCAA OF crashes through wall on home run
Austin Bogart is okay after going through the fence, thankfully
-
MLB stars pose with 'Walking Dead' bats
In this case, 'Lucille' is a baseball bat covered with barbed wire
-
Fowler responds to critics with free tix
Fowler recently spoke out against President Donald Trump's travel ban
-
Eric Gagne considering a comeback
Gagne fell of the Hall of Fame ballot in 2014, his first year of eligibility
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre