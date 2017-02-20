WATCH: College baseball fan makes great leaping catch to grab home run ball

Opening Day may still be six weeks away, but meaningful baseball has started in the college ranks. The NCAA Division I regular season opening this past weekend.

Wichita State started their season with a three-game sweep of Utah State at home this weekend. In the series finale Sunday, sophomore outfielder Greyson Jenista smacked an opposite field home run to left-center. Check out the leaping catch by the fan:

What an effort! There was no else around -- the guy sitting next to him didn’t seem very interested in the home run ball -- so that fan could have easily let the ball sail over his head, then walked over to pick it up. The ball was his no matter what. Instead, he went all out for the leaping catch. That’s dedication.