WATCH: College softball player laughs off brutal faceplant into second base
Akron's Madison Carter is OK after eating some dirt while sliding into second base
Watch enough baseball and you’d see some terrible slides. Players will faceplant, lose their helmet, catch a spike, whatever. Indians infielder Jose Ramirez nearly kicking his helmet back onto his head is one of my favorites:
During a recent college softball game between Akron and Buffalo, Akron’s Madison Carter slid into second base and ended up in a massive faceplant that threw her legs high in the air. Check it out:
That is not a good looking slide.
The good news: Carter was OK. She got up and laughed it off. Video of the full play and Carter’s reaction is right here. Carter was advancing to second on a bunt, and, best of all, she was safe!
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre