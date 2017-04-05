WATCH: College softball player laughs off brutal faceplant into second base

Watch enough baseball and you’d see some terrible slides. Players will faceplant, lose their helmet, catch a spike, whatever. Indians infielder Jose Ramirez nearly kicking his helmet back onto his head is one of my favorites:

During a recent college softball game between Akron and Buffalo, Akron’s Madison Carter slid into second base and ended up in a massive faceplant that threw her legs high in the air. Check it out:

That is not a good looking slide.

The good news: Carter was OK. She got up and laughed it off. Video of the full play and Carter’s reaction is right here. Carter was advancing to second on a bunt, and, best of all, she was safe!