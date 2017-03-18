WATCH: Comeback candidate Pablo Sandoval homers twice for Red Sox

By now you know the story when it comes to Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval: He’s going into the third year of a five-year, $95 million deal with Boston that has thus far been a disaster for the club. In 2015, Sandoval put together the worst offensive and defensive performance of his career, and last season he was limited to just three games because of a major shoulder injury.

Despite that grim recent history, the Sox this winter conducted themselves with some degree of confidence in Sandoval’s ability to bounce back in 2017. After all, they dealt away Travis Shaw and top prospect Yoan Moncada, each an option at third base. Sandoval did as much as he could this winter to justify their faith by devoting himself to conditioning like never before. You’ll recall this widely circulated image of the hardest-workin’ third baseman in Boston ...

ICYMI - Pablo Sandoval looks to be slimmed down and in great shape down in Fla - photo courtesy Alvaro Hernandez - #wbz #RedSox pic.twitter.com/YX2zNm1E3U — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) December 6, 2016

Sure, we’ve been down this road before with Sandoval, who has long struggled with his commitment to conditioning and, by extension, his weight. This time, though, seems different, at least for now.

Speaking of which, Sandoval is enjoying a productive spring for the Sox. Yes, it’s never wise to read too much into Grapefruit or Cactus League numbers. Players might be working on components of their game that don’t lend themselves to strong numbers, the quality of competition varies widely during camp and players are generally rounding into form. That’s to say nothing of the tiny sample size involved.

All that said, sure, maybe it’s worth noting when spring performance confirms our suspicions about a player -- that Sandoval might be poised for better results in 2017, in this instance. Sandoval entered Saturday’s contest against the Twins with a spring batting line of .314/.333/.457 in 35 at-bats. Then he went out and did this against Minnesota ...

Your browser does not support iframes.

And once more for good measure ...

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sandoval has made some adjustments to his swing this spring, and that tuned-up swing certainly paid off Saturday. The Sox of course are all-in on contention in 2017, and a rejuvenated Sandoval is certainly needed. So far, he’s looking like just that.