WATCH: Cubs' Kyle Schwarber damages Budweiser sign with long BP home run

Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber isn't off to the best start this year. He entered Wednesday hitting .187/.315/.367 with six home runs in 165 plate appearances.

Yet Schwarber homered as part of a two-hit effort on Tuesday, snapping a four-game hitless stretch, and did something almost as impressive prior to Wednesday's game -- breaking part of the Cubs' giant Budweiser sign with a batting practice home run:

Looks like our @Budweiser sign is damaged.



What ever did that thing do to you, @kschwarb12? pic.twitter.com/aRAP53pkbZ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 18, 2017

Perhaps predictably, that part of the sign is no longer operational:

Part of the Budweiser sign is out in RF. Schwarber may have had something to do with that in BP. Will check post game. #Cubs — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) May 18, 2017

This isn't Schwarber's first flirtation with the Budweiser sign, of course -- remember the playoff home run that landed under the sign? But it's impressive all the same.

That's a strong man, y'all.