WATCH: Cubs' Kyle Schwarber damages Budweiser sign with long BP home run
Schwarber is a strong feller
Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber isn't off to the best start this year. He entered Wednesday hitting .187/.315/.367 with six home runs in 165 plate appearances.
Yet Schwarber homered as part of a two-hit effort on Tuesday, snapping a four-game hitless stretch, and did something almost as impressive prior to Wednesday's game -- breaking part of the Cubs' giant Budweiser sign with a batting practice home run:
Looks like our @Budweiser sign is damaged.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 18, 2017
What ever did that thing do to you, @kschwarb12? pic.twitter.com/aRAP53pkbZ
Perhaps predictably, that part of the sign is no longer operational:
This isn't Schwarber's first flirtation with the Budweiser sign, of course -- remember the playoff home run that landed under the sign? But it's impressive all the same.
That's a strong man, y'all.
