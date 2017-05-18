WATCH: Cubs' Kyle Schwarber damages Budweiser sign with long BP home run

Schwarber is a strong feller

Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber isn't off to the best start this year. He entered Wednesday hitting .187/.315/.367 with six home runs in 165 plate appearances.

Yet Schwarber homered as part of a two-hit effort on Tuesday, snapping a four-game hitless stretch, and did something almost as impressive prior to Wednesday's game -- breaking part of the Cubs' giant Budweiser sign with a batting practice home run:

Perhaps predictably, that part of the sign is no longer operational:

This isn't Schwarber's first flirtation with the Budweiser sign, of course -- remember the playoff home run that landed under the sign? But it's impressive all the same.

That's a strong man, y'all. 

