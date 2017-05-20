WATCH: Cubs' Willson Contreras plays catch with young fan during rain delay

The Cubs hosted the Brewers Friday afternoon in a sloppy game that included multiple dropped balls, lots of rain and an extended delay. The Brewers won 6-3.

On the subject of the delay, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras made the day of a young fan in attendance. Check this out:

Waiting out the rain delay.



So worth it. #ThatsCubpic.twitter.com/F0jDEuzB6m — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2017

So many thoughts rushing through the brain there. On one hand, you picture yourself back at that age and playing catch with a big-leaguer like that. Then I think about seeing my son get that chance nowadays and how ridiculously excited he would be.

I'm always thankful that so many Major League Baseball players "get it" on this aspect: They know just how much of a difference they can make in a young fan's day just by doing something that requires very little extra effort.

On this one, good job, Willson.