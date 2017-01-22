WATCH: Danny Duffy hugs Royals fans mourning Yordano Ventura

Ventura was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday

Sunday morning, the baseball world was dealt a pair of tragedies as Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura and former big league infielder Andy Marte were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic. Ventura was only 25. Marte was 33.

Soon after the news broke, Royals fans flocked to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City to mourn Ventura. Among those in attendance: left-hander Danny Duffy, who gave out hugs.

Check it out:

Kauffman Stadium itself sits unused as we all wait out the final weeks of the offseason, though the team still honored Ventura on the scoreboard Sunday:

Ventura originally signed with the Royals as an amateur free agent back in 2008. He made his big-league debut in September 2013 and has been a rotation mainstay since.

