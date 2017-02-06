WATCH: David Ortiz goes crazy after the Patriots comeback win in Super Bowl LI

Ortiz is still rooting for Boston area sports teams

Sunday night, the New England Patriots pulled off a historic comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super LI. It was the first Super Bowl to go to overtime. Here's all the Super Bowl LI coverage you need.

Among the millions of people to watch at home was former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, who of course was rooting for the Patriots. Soon after New England scored the game-winning touchdown, Big Papi took to Instagram to share his joy:

Omg lm going to celebrate for about a week... The dynasty is backkkkkk

A video posted by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on

Ortiz posted another video earlier in the evening, seemingly taking a shot at Falcons owner Arthur Blank. You are forewarned: the video includes a big ol' F-bomb. Here's that video.

Even though he's now retired, Ortiz remains a big part of Red Sox Nation and Boston area sports in general. Of course he was pulling for the Pats. You didn't it would be any other way, did you?

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories