WATCH: David Ortiz goes crazy after the Patriots comeback win in Super Bowl LI
Ortiz is still rooting for Boston area sports teams
Sunday night, the New England Patriots pulled off a historic comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super LI. It was the first Super Bowl to go to overtime. Here's all the Super Bowl LI coverage you need.
Among the millions of people to watch at home was former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, who of course was rooting for the Patriots. Soon after New England scored the game-winning touchdown, Big Papi took to Instagram to share his joy:
Ortiz posted another video earlier in the evening, seemingly taking a shot at Falcons owner Arthur Blank. You are forewarned: the video includes a big ol' F-bomb. Here's that video.
Even though he's now retired, Ortiz remains a big part of Red Sox Nation and Boston area sports in general. Of course he was pulling for the Pats. You didn't it would be any other way, did you?
