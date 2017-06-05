WATCH: David Ross plays catch with Cubs' Jason Heyward from Wrigley bleachers
The former teammates were reunited through playing catch in between innings
Former Cubs catcher David Ross filled in for Jessica Mendoza on ESPN's broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball between the Cardinals and Cubs as a color commentator. The broadcast booth for this one was a makeshift one out in the right-field bleachers.
With former teammate Ross close enough, Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward decided to play catch with him between innings early in the game. Via ESPN:
Once a Cubbie, always a Cubbie.@D_Ross3 keeps Jason Heyward warm between innings on Sunday Night Baseball. pic.twitter.com/G5gagjvz5h— ESPN (@espn) June 5, 2017
As former Cardinals and Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray would say, you can't beat fun at the ol' ballpark.