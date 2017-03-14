WATCH: Dodgers interpreter deadlifts 405 pounds after challenge from players

Will Ireton accepted the challenge to deadlift 405 pounds from Dodgers players

As fans, it’s easy to think about baseball teams as 25 players and the coaches, but there are so many more people involved. There are trainers, equipment managers, clubhouse attendants, translators, and many others involved with the team who become part of the family as well.

Will Ireton, who works as Kenta Maeda‘s interpreter with the Dodgers, is a clubhouse favorite, and the players recently issued him a challenge: deadlift 405 pounds. Ireton bulked up over the winter and added about 20 pounds of muscle. On Tuesday morning, he accepted the challenge. Lefty Alex Wood provided the video:

Weight of the 🌎 on his shoulders! #WillStrong

A post shared by Alex Wood (@awood45) on

Well done, Mr. Ireton! Hopefully there was a wager made and he won a steak dinner or something. Props for the outfit too.

“I was more hoping (Ireton could do it), but I wasn’t counting on it,” said manager Dave Roberts to Eric Stephen of True Blue LA. “He proved a number of people in the clubhouse wrong.”

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

