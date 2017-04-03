WATCH: Dodgers' Joc Pederson hits first grand slam of the 2017 MLB season

We see a lot of firsts here during the first few days of the season, obviously, and on Monday in Los Angeles we got our first grand slam of the 2017 Major League Baseball season. Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson came through with the shot that broke the game open for the home team:

Yasmani Grandal would follow with a home run and just like that, the Dodgers broke the game open. .

Pederson had 26 homers as a rookie and 25 last season. This was his second career grand slam, after hitting one on May 1, 2015.