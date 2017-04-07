WATCH: Dodgers' Yasiel Puig homers twice, looks past ready to move up in lineup

Yasiel Puig has batted seventh or eighth in three of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ first four games. He seems ready for a change.

Puig homered twice and plated four runs on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, continuing a hot start to the season that has seen him bat .417/.563/1.250. Here’s a look at those home runs, both of which came against Jered Weaver:

You might wonder what Puig has to do in order to earn a better spot in the order -- hit three home runs in a game? Raise his average closer to .500? Reach base in 60 percent of his plate appearances? The answer, per Dave Roberts’ explanation before the season, is be more consistent:

“I think that with Yasiel, we’re looking for him to be consistent, and I think the at-bat quality needs to be consistent vs. right [-handed pitching] and vs. left,” Roberts said pregame. “And I really didn’t see that during the spring against right-handed pitching. So with [Toles] against a right-handed pitcher, I like the at-bat quality and I like the same with Logan.”

Obviously it’s been just four games, but Puig seems on his way back to the middle of the Dodgers lineup. That’s quite the turnaround for someone who last August appeared to be in his final days with the organization.