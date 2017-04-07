WATCH: Drone baseball first pitch honors late Andy Marte in South Korea

The baseball world lost corner infielder Andy Marte this past offseason at the far-too-young age of 33. He spent parts of seven season in Major League Baseball, but had played the last two years in Korean Baseball Organization for the KT Wiz.

Earlier this week, KT Wiz had their home opener and the ceremonial first pitch was referred to as “sent from heaven” in Marte’s honor. It was a flying baseball. Yes, a drone baseball.

Check it out, via the excellent Dan @MyKBO:

First pitch of the Day featuring KT's drone pic.twitter.com/PzlWy4a4KQ — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) April 4, 2017

Here’s a view from the drone coming to home:

Wow, that really picks up from center field there at the last second.

The ceremonial first pitches in Korea have long topped MLB. This season, Korea has a baseball drone while MLB has brought some David Johnson . I don’t think the scales have been tipped.

Hat-tip: Sporttechie.com