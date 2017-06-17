WATCH: Eddie Butler's sleeves are too bright for the Cubs' Negro Leagues jerseys

Friday night in Pittsburgh, both the Pirates and Cubs are wearing throwback Negro Leagues uniforms as part of the annual Negro Leagues Heritage Game (GameTracker). The Cubs are wearing Leland Giants jerseys from the early 1900s. The Pirates are wearing Homestead Grays uniforms.

There was one small problem with Eddie Butler's outfit, however. The Cubs starter was an undershirt with long white sleeves, so he had to have them cut off before throwing a pitch. Here is Butler, complete with his Leland Giants uniform, having the sleeves cut off his undershirt:

Geez, rookie mistake. Butler is not a rookie or a young kid. He's been around a while. He should know long white sleeves are a no-no for pitchers.

Those Leland Giants jerseys are pretty darn stylish though, aren't they? You have to respect a baseball uniform with a collar.