WATCH: Florida softball coach and Auburn softball player get into a heated exchange

At the conclusion of a Florida-Auburn softball game we saw the following fireworks:

Auburn's Haley Fagan had a confrontation with Florida coach Tim Walton, who dismissed Fagan's sisters from Florida https://t.co/ssPEyM1ygzpic.twitter.com/YmlBDfLTyn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 28, 2017

So that’s Auburn senior shortstop Haley Fagan refusing to shake the hand of Florida coach Tim Walton, who it appears touched her shoulder instead of the handshake (and that could’ve been by accident, really). Fagan then shoves him in the back and says something. The best guess is that she said “don’t touch me” or some derivative thereof, because you can clearly see Walton say “I didn’t touch you,” and then “no, I didn’t.” (Yes you did).

With a reaction like that, there has to be history there one might believe. And one would be correct.

Florida dismissed Fagan’s two sisters, Sami and Kasey, due to an “altercation on the team” back in 2012, via gainesville.com. For those interested, Alligator Army has more context on this bizarre situation.