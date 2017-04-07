WATCH: George Springer homers for red-hot Astros, goes into stands after catch

On Wednesday, Houston Astros outfielder George Springer hit a walk-off three-run homer to cap a five-RBI night and edge the Seattle Mariners in 13 innings.

Springer didn’t wait nearly as long on Thursday before jumping the yard on the M’s. That’s because he instead smoked a BP-quality fastball from Ariel Miranda to begin the bottom of the first inning:

Springer entered the game batting .308/.357/.846. If that wasn’t enough, however, he later added a nifty little catch down the right-field foul line:

Sure, the stumble into the stands came after the catch, but that’s besides the point -- Springer is really good at this baseball thing, and he’s authoring an outstanding start to the new season.

If the Astros keep rolling -- and they’re 3-0 so far -- Springer will be a big reason why.