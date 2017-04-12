WATCH: George Springer leads off with home run, because that's his thing now

Well this is getting pretty fun. Astros leadoff man George Springer homered to lead off the game for his team for the fourth time this season on Tuesday:

The leadoff homers just keep coming for George Springer. pic.twitter.com/rvYb7f3Ryb — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2017

Again, that’s four leadoff homers for Springer. This is only the Astros’ ninth game of the season. So Springer is on pace for ... nope, not gonna do that.

This is pretty ridiculous, though. Springer already has four leadoff homers and the Astros’ franchise record is just nine.

Not only that, but only four players in MLB history have ever had at least 10 leadoff homers in one season (Alfonso Soriano did it twice). The record for leadoff home runs in a season is held by Soriano with 13 in 2003. He hit 12 in 2007 and Brady Anderson also hit 12 in 1996. Bobby Bonds (1973) and Jacque Jones (2002) each hit 11 in one season to round out the five times someone has reached reached double digits.

Springer is already 40 percent of the way there and his team hasn’t even played its 10th game.

Springer entered the season with 65 career home runs in 1,327 at-bats, so he’s definitely got the power to work his way into the record books this season. Consider this matter developing.