WATCH: Greg Maddux pranks Kris Bryant during BP with his arsenal of pitches

"Sound guy's got a good curve ball, what is this?"

Cubs third baseman and 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant thought he was shooting a promotional video for Red Bull, but he was actually being pranked by Hall of Famer Greg Maddux. There’s more than the Cubs connection for the two, as they both hail from Las Vegas. Bryant actually talks about Vegas toward the start of the video, even mentioning Maddux, but that’s not the good stuff. 

No, it all starts when Maddux as the sound guy is being a bit overbearing toward Bryant, even critiquing his batting practice session from directly behind. The real fun, however, is when the pitcher is called off the session and the “sound guy” says he can throw batting practice. 

Enjoy: 

Baseball Star Kris Bryant Gets Pranked by Hall of Famer Greg Maddux by Red Bull on YouTube

Though Bryant doesn’t know it’s Maddux, when he says “sound guy’s got a good curve ball,” he follows it up with (while laughing), “what is this?” 

So maybe he knew something was up. 

Still, it keeps going and it’s great. Maddux is still the ultimate professor on the hill, putting the ball exactly where he wants and telling Bryant when the ball is going to end up on the warning track instead of over the fence. Classic Maddux. 

Fun times all around. Spring training is great! 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories