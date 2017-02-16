WATCH: Greg Maddux pranks Kris Bryant during BP with his arsenal of pitches

Cubs third baseman and 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant thought he was shooting a promotional video for Red Bull, but he was actually being pranked by Hall of Famer Greg Maddux. There’s more than the Cubs connection for the two, as they both hail from Las Vegas. Bryant actually talks about Vegas toward the start of the video, even mentioning Maddux, but that’s not the good stuff.

No, it all starts when Maddux as the sound guy is being a bit overbearing toward Bryant, even critiquing his batting practice session from directly behind. The real fun, however, is when the pitcher is called off the session and the “sound guy” says he can throw batting practice.

Enjoy:

Though Bryant doesn’t know it’s Maddux, when he says “sound guy’s got a good curve ball,” he follows it up with (while laughing), “what is this?”

So maybe he knew something was up.

Still, it keeps going and it’s great. Maddux is still the ultimate professor on the hill, putting the ball exactly where he wants and telling Bryant when the ball is going to end up on the warning track instead of over the fence. Classic Maddux.

Fun times all around. Spring training is great!