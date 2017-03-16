WATCH: Home run possibly hits Japanese World Baseball Classic fan in the groin

And the people say: Ouch

Recently in World Baseball Classic action, the Netherlands dominated Cuba en route to advancing to the upcoming finals in Dodger Stadium. As part of that particular triumph, Dutch cloutsman Yurendell de Caster launched a home run. Here, lookit ... 

Standard fare, as homers go, but you may have caught a brief glimpse of a baseball enthusiast lost in the throes of physical pain. Let’s have a closer look at that particularly regrettable moment ... 

Hills be shaken: It appears that the game-goer in question as konked in the biscuits by the home run ball in question. Perhaps he’s exaggerating his condition in exchange for momentary notoriety on media sociale, but we’ll grant him the bruised and swollen and purpled-over benefit of the doubt. 

Recoil, onlookers, like a turtle into his shell -- or, if you prefer, like assaulted testes into the body cavity whence they once descended.

(Wink of CBS eye: FoxSports.com)

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

