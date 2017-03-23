WATCH: Ian Kinsler lets bat do the talking with home run for USA vs. Puerto Rico

Kinsler's two-run shot in the third made it 2-0 USA

On a day when Ian Kinsler created a bit of controversy ahead of the World Baseball Classic final between the U.S. and Puerto Rico, he let his bat do the talking on the field. 

Through two innings in the World Baseball Classic, both starting pitchers were working well. Marcus Stroman of USA was dealing ground balls and Puerto Rico’s Seth Lugo hadn’t yet faced a serious threat, getting lots of swings and misses. 

That all changed in a hurry for Lugo. 

In the top of the third, United States catcher Jonathan Lucroy singled to center, turning the lineup over to leadoff man Ian Kinsler. And boom goes the dynamite (Is that reference too old or old enough to be vintage by now?). 

That was Kinsler’s first big fly of the WBC and it was a rather large one. At least for now. It’s way early. 

