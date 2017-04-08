WATCH: If Billy Hamilton wants a base, don't expect Yadier Molina to stop him

Over the last decade and change, Cardinals backstop Yadier Molina has been baseball’s pre-eminent defensive catcher. He’s great at framing pitches, balls in the dirt stick to him like glue , and he’s an incredible thrower. Molina has thrown out 42 percent of runners who have attempted to steal against in him in his career. The league average is a mere 28 percent.

There is, however, one player Molina has been unable to stop on the bases: Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton. Hamilton had two hits in the Reds win over the Cardinals on Friday (CIN 2, STL 0), and he also stole a base. Here’s the video:

Nothing really noteworthy there. It looks like countless other stolen bases you’ve seen in your baseball-watching days. Hamilton is the fastest man in baseball, and he made it in safely.

What is noteworthy is Hamilton’s success rate against Molina. With Friday’s steal, Hamilton is now an incredible 24 for 26 stealing bases against Molina. My goodness.

Molina has been a full-time catcher since 2005, but this is only Hamilton’s fourth full season in the big leagues, and somehow he’s stolen more bases against him than anyone.

Going 24 for 26, a 92 percent success rate, against Molina is truly remarkable. That’s like Edgar Martinez hitting .579/.653/1.053 against Mariano Rivera. You just don’t see all-time greats get dominated like that.