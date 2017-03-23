WATCH: Jake Arrieta blasts 465-foot home run on his first spring at-bat
First spring at-bat? No problem. Arrieta goes downtown to the tune of 465
Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!
For as much hoopla as Madison Bumgarner gets for his hitting prowess, Cubs starter Jake Arrieta is probably the best hitting pitcher in baseball. He won the Silver Slugger last season after hitting .262 with two doubles, a triple and two homers last season in 65 at-bats. Every once in a while, he runs into a tape-measure shot that many position players couldn’t touch.
Wednesday, in spring training action, was one of those moments:
Might land by the All-Star break. #Crushedpic.twitter.com/YCK2hu0yfF— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 23, 2017
So it wasn’t that far over the fence. Keep in mind it was slightly left of center field, where it’s 400 feet to the wall. To wit:
So Arrieta just hit one 465 feet. It was also his first at-bat of the spring, as most teams use designated hitters for the majority of the spring while pitchers work on getting their arms in shape.
Spring training caveats apply, but that’s some freakish in-game power for anyone, let alone a pitcher who doesn’t ply this aspect of his trade nearly as often.
Our Latest Stories
-
Yankees rumor mill buzzing on SS options
The Yankees seem to be shooting down offers for veteran shortstops across the league
-
Puerto Rico holds parade after WBC loss
Fans in Puerto Rico are very proud of their players for their WBC effort
-
Cespedes thinks Latin culture helps MLB
The bat-flipper extraordinaire wants MLB players to know latin players mean no disrespect
-
How would Team USA fare in 162gm season?
USA claimed their first WBC title on Wednesday. How would this roster perform during an MLB...
-
Reds' Iglesias hurt elbow in shower
Raisel Iglesias hurt his elbow and hips taking a misstep in the shower
-
Epstein named 'world's greatest leader'
Fortune has named Cubs executive Theo Epstein the world's greatest leader
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre