WATCH: Jake Arrieta blasts 465-foot home run on his first spring at-bat

For as much hoopla as Madison Bumgarner gets for his hitting prowess, Cubs starter Jake Arrieta is probably the best hitting pitcher in baseball. He won the Silver Slugger last season after hitting .262 with two doubles, a triple and two homers last season in 65 at-bats. Every once in a while, he runs into a tape-measure shot that many position players couldn’t touch.

Wednesday, in spring training action, was one of those moments:

So it wasn’t that far over the fence. Keep in mind it was slightly left of center field, where it’s 400 feet to the wall. To wit:

So Arrieta just hit one 465 feet. It was also his first at-bat of the spring, as most teams use designated hitters for the majority of the spring while pitchers work on getting their arms in shape.

Spring training caveats apply, but that’s some freakish in-game power for anyone, let alone a pitcher who doesn’t ply this aspect of his trade nearly as often.