WATCH: Japanese league closer enters the game from the bullpen in a convertible

If there's one thing the World Baseball Classic showed us, it's that baseball is a lot more fun overseas. There's much more showmanship in Asia and Latin America. MLB is uptight by comparison.

Need an example? How about Yokohama DeNA BayStars closer Yasuaki Yamasaki, who rides on top of a convertible when he enters the game from the bullpen. Check it out:

More players should ride sports cars onto the field. Just one man's opinion.

Yamasaki, by the way, has eight saves and a 1.20 ERA in 30 innings this season. He's struck out 34 and walked three.