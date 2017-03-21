WATCH: Javier Baez avoids tag with impressive slide, swim move for Puerto Rico

Monday night at Dodger Stadium, the Netherlands and Puerto Rico are playing for a spot in the World Baseball Classic Championship Game. The winner will meet either USA or Japan in the Championship Game on Wednesday. The loser goes home.

Among the many talented infielders on Puerto Rico’s roster is Cubs wunderkind Javier Baez, and on Monday night, he showed off his all-world sliding skills with a tremendous swim move to fake out Xander Bogaerts at third base. Check it out:

Baez was originally called out on the play -- that tends to happen when the throw beats the runner by a mile -- but upon video review, it was overturned. Good call. (I think.)

As good as he is at the plate and in the field, I’m not sure anything about Baez’s game is more exciting than his slides and his tags. No one does it better. He’s pulled off slides like this before , and earlier in the WBC, he also laid down a tag on a steal attempt while celebrating . It was pretty great.