WATCH: Javier Baez leaves game after ugly collision, diagnosed with eye contusion

The Chicago Cubs very nearly lost one of their top young players to a serious injury Friday night.

In the sixth inning, second baseman Javier Baez went back for a pop-up and collided with center fielder Jason Heyward, who was racing in to make the catch. It was a violent collision and Baez’s head snapped back.

Here’s the video:

The good news: Baez was able to walk off the field under his own power, and a few innings later, the Cubs announced he escaped the collision with only a left eye contusion. A bruise near his eye, basically.

Baez says he’s OK:

Im good my people! 🙏🏽😬💪🏽 — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) April 8, 2017

Since this is a head injury, I’m sure the Cubs will send Baez for tests just to rule out a concussion or any other head injury. Baez plays hard and with a lot of energy, and sometimes he ends up running into his teammates. Fortunately he appears to have escaped this collision without any major damage.

The Cubbies are, of course, blessed with a ton of depth, so they have quality players to step in should Baez miss time. Ben Zobrist could slot in at second base with Heyward sliding over to right and Albert Almora (or Jon Jay) taking over in center. They could also put Tommy La Stella at second.