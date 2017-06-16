WATCH: Keon Broxton crushes the longest home run in Busch Stadium history

By mid-June standards, this week's series between the Brewers and Cardinals is pretty important. The Brewers came into Thursday in first place in the NL Central, though the Cardinals are only 3 1/2 games back. (The Cubs are only two back.)

The Cardinals won the first game of the series Monday, then the Brewers bounced back with wins Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday's game (GameTracker) is a chance for Milwaukee to push the Cardinals even further back in the standings. St. Louis wants to keep the Brewers close, of course.

In the second inning of Thursday's game, Keon Broxton clobbered a monster two-run home run that traveled 489 feet. 489 feet! Look at this thing:

489 feet!



Don’t you know? Keon can CRUSH. pic.twitter.com/QredTJbfry — MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2017

Broxton made sure he showed off his muscles after that monster dinger:

Hit a ball 489 feet, feel free to break out the 💪, @KeonDDBroxton. https://t.co/kGoksn59u6 pic.twitter.com/VEexSIq2Bo — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) June 16, 2017

That is the longest home run at the current incarnation of Busch Stadium, and not by a small margin either. The previous record was a 477-foot bomb by Brandon Moss last season.

The home run was Broxton's ninth of the season and also the second longest by any player in 2017. Yankees slugger/planet-eater Aaron Judge hit a 495-foot home run this past weekend.