WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier clinches Rays win vs. Indians with walk-off home run robbery

The home-run happy Rays beat the Indians at Progressive Field (TB 7, CLE 4) Wednesday afternoon. Tampa Bay clinched its first winning road trip in nearly a full calendar year, if you can believe that.

The Rays smashed three home runs in the win -- they hit 10 homers in the three-game series overall, a franchise record -- but it was a home run robbery that ended the game. Kevin Kiermaier took a homer away from Jason Kipnis for the 27th and final out. Here's the video:

The home run would not have tied the game -- the Rays were up three runs and that would have been a solo homer -- but still, robbing a homer to end the game is pretty darn cool. There aren't many more fun ways to end a game than with a walk-off homer robbery.